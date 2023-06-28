Miranda Lambert’s Muttnation Foundation Donates $250k To Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company joined forces again for the third year to contribute over $250,000 to animal shelters nationwide.

Miranda said in a press release, “These grants give us the chance to show our appreciation and spotlight shelters across the country for their hard work, year-round, to improve the lives of shelter pets. We’re so proud to partner with Tractor Supply on this and other programs, allowing us to elevate our goals and increase the number of animals’ lives we can change.”

Mutts Across America began nine years ago and has awarded more than $1.75 million in grants to more than 450 animal rescues.

What is your favorite charity to donate to?