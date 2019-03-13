Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Celebrates 10 Years with a Big Donation
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 13, 2019 @ 9:18 AM

Miranda Lambert’s non-profit organization, MuttNation Foundation, donated $150,000 to animal shelters across the United States to celebrate the charity’s 10-year anniversary. The grants were given to an animal shelter in each state in the United States. Miranda said, “Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible. MuttNation’s 10-year milestone is amazing and what we’ve been able to accomplish gets better every year. Just in this past year, alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Want You Kids to do Better in School? Enroll Them in This Class What are The Highest Grossing Movies Adjusted for Inflation? The ACMs Have Launched a Diversity Task Force Man Wins Million Dollar Lottery Twice At Same Store Own a Honda? Your Air Bag Could Be Dangerous Win Tickets to see Eric Church
Comments