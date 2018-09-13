Miranda Lambert has nationally launched her brand of apparel, accessories and cowboy boots, called Idyllwind – Fueled by Miranda Lambert. Idyllwind is now available at all 233 Boot Barn stores nationwide and on Boot Barn’s e-commerce sites: bootbarn.com, idyllwind.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com.
Miranda said, “Idyllwind is a true expression of my style, created for the everyday girl who is also a badass. A brand based on being who you are and being comfortable in your skin and celebrating yourself whatever your size or age. Created around comfortable, affordable, great fitting clothes and boots that I call my trusties. I am very excited to work with the Boot Barn team and continue our amazing journey to building this brand together.”
Miranda Lambert’s Idyllwind Brand Launches Nationally
