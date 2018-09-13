Miranda Lambert’s Idyllwind Brand Launches Nationally
By Roy Gregory
Sep 13, 2018 @ 9:09 AM
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert has nationally launched her brand of apparel, accessories and cowboy boots, called Idyllwind – Fueled by Miranda Lambert. Idyllwind is now available at all 233 Boot Barn stores nationwide and on Boot Barn’s e-commerce sites: bootbarn.com, idyllwind.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com.
Miranda said, “Idyllwind is a true expression of my style, created for the everyday girl who is also a badass. A brand based on being who you are and being comfortable in your skin and celebrating yourself whatever your size or age. Created around comfortable, affordable, great fitting clothes and boots that I call my trusties. I am very excited to work with the Boot Barn team and continue our amazing journey to building this brand together.”

