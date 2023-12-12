98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert’s headed back to her roots

December 12, 2023 10:15AM CST
ABC

Texas, get ready to welcome your homegirl Miranda Lambert back.

The country superstar is set to play three shows in New Braunfels, Texas, in May. Up-and-comers Adam HoodJake Worthington and Calder Allen will open on May 24, May 25 and May 26, respectively.

“Texas I’m coming back home!!!” Miranda announced on social media, alongside the show’s graphic.

Presale tickets are available now for Miranda’s Ran Fans fan club. General sale begins Friday, December 15. 

For more information, head to mirandalambert.com.

