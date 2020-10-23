Miranda Lambert’s Dog Of 13 Years Passes Away
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of her longtime friend, road-mate and pup, Waylon. The singer revealed on social media yesterday that she found Waylon and his sister, Jessi, on an Oklahoma roadside in 2008. She said they were “starving and freezing,” and she had to rush them to a vet. She went on to say she’s glad her husband, Brendan, got to know Waylon in his final years.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGqi_KGHfHs/