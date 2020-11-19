      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert Will Be Inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame

Nov 19, 2020 @ 9:28am

Miranda Lambert has had a very decorated career; and now she can add another achievement to the list.

Next year, she will be inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.  The event will be next April in Fort Worth, Texas.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame was established to “honor and celebrate women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience, and independence that helped shape the West, and foster an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire.”

Lambert will be one of the inductees who will be honored on the big day.  She has long been an advocate for animals, in general.  She owns a working farm, as well as a pet food brand.  Her Mutt Nation Fund has offered charitable donations to many animal causes.

