Miranda Lambert tearfully performed “The House That Built Me”

Aug 2, 2021 @ 4:05pm

Miranda Lambert tearfully performed “The House That Built Me” during a recent concert, just days after the passing of her beloved dog of 14 years, Jessi. The performance marked her first show since losing her dog earlier in the week.

On Saturday, July 31, Lambert performed at the Guthrie’s River Ruckus Festival in Guthrie Center, Iowa and during her performance of her chart-topping single “The House That Built Me” she was overcome with emotion, breaking down in tears as the crowd launched into roaring sing-a-long.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, you can see Lambert being comforted by bandmate Gwen Sebastian before the spotlight was turned off and put on the fans as they serenaded the country superstar as she wiped away her tears.

After the capacity crowd sang half of the song, the “Bluebird” singer joined them for the ending verses of the popular hit, which she had a tough time getting through.

“I expect to cry when playing [her 2009 single] ’The House That Built Me,’ like I always know there’s a possibility, especially if I am playing in Texas. Especially if I know my family is there,” Lambert previously explained to CMT’s Cody Alan.

 

 

