MIRANDA LAMBERT TEAMS WITH LONE RIVER BEVERAGE COMPANY

Miranda Lambert and Lone River premium brewed beverages have joined forces for a multi-year partnership. Lone River was founded by fourth generation Texan Katie Beal Brown and features beverages “inspired by classic tequila cocktails.”

Lambert said, “I don’t do a ton of partnerships, but I was drawn to Katie’s story, and found so many similarities with my own, so working with Lone River is really special for me. I’m a storyteller first and foremost, and that’s exactly what Katie set out to do with this brand. Lone River was built on honoring her family’s roots and sharing an authentic way of life in West Texas. I’m excited to see what kind of noise us Texas women can make together!”

Throughout the partnership, Lambert and Beal Brown will team up to empower like-minded entrepreneurial women (21+) in various cities through a series of luncheons, networking events and beyond. More details will be unveiled in the coming months.

