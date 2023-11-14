Miranda Lambert Surprises Fans With Major Career News

Miranda Lambert seems to enjoy pushing her limits.

In March Lambert announced that after 20 years, she was parting ways with her Sony music label. Fans have been waiting for the country star to confirm her next musical move.

Now we know. The GRAMMY Award-winning team Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall are linking up to launch their record label, Big Loud Texas, which is an imprint of Big Loud Records.

“As a teenager chasing my dreams in the honky-tonks of Texas, Nashville seemed so far away,” Miranda said in a press release. “Every time I’m back home I get to hear the incredible talent our state produces, and I feel a responsibility to help get more of those Texas voices heard. I’m really excited to team up with my buddy Jon Randall and Big Loud to do just that. Get ready, y’all—we’re bringing even more Texas to town!”

