Miranda Lambert Suffers Bad Rap for Two Silly Reasons – Plus Hackers Who Scam her Fans

Some folks like to say something bad, rather than nothing at all.

So, now Miranda Lambert deals with some internet noise, which claims that she’s unfriendly, or even mean.

Why? Well, trolls on social media (even some country stars) have referred to her as such, and her self-proclaimed “R.B.F.” (or “resting b____ face“). It’s not nice – and not true.

And: Some now accuse Lambert of using her power to exclude others in Nashville. True or not, they allege that Lambert, Maren Morris, and Ashley McBryde are reportedly trying to prevent Lambert’s ex-husband’s wife, Gwen Stefani, from launching a country music career.

We can not find any evidence to support that claim, whatsoever. And Stefani already enjoys country music success. Meanwhile, Lambert has expressed her happiness and gratitude to be married to her second husband. She and her ex, Blake Shelton, have exchanged well-wishes.

Some of the flap seems to be coming from folks who don’t like their political stances, nor their advocacy for LGBTQ+ causes.

Some have been taking to message boards, to call Lambert a “mean girl.”

Meanwhile, hackers have scammed Lambert fans who simply want to order her cookbook or cookware.