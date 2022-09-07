Miranda Lambert Still Holds The Title For The Most-Nominated Female Artist In CMA Awards History
September 7, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Earlier today The Country Music Association announced the nominees for this year’s CMA Awards, and Miranda Lambert remains the most-nominated female artist in CMA history.
This year she has received three nominations including Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, and Entertainer of the year bringing her total number of nominations to 61!
While she holds the title for the women, George Strait takes the cake for most nominations of all time with 83.