Miranda Lambert Starts Fund To Help Music Industry Members Pay Their Vet Bills During COVID
Getty Images
Miranda Lambert’s nonprofit, MuttNation is partnering with the Waggle Foundation to form the MuttNation Fund to help music community members impacted by COVID-19 with their pets’ medical bills.
Miranda, mom to nine rescue dogs, said, “It really hit home when my backup singer and close friend Gwen’s shelter dog, Earl, became extremely ill in early March, just as the pandemic was taking hold and our tour had to stop. After taking him to several vets, she was told Earl had a rare liver disorder. Then there were multiple hospital stays, relapses, more hospital stays… Earl is doing great now, but he’ll require ongoing treatment for the rest of his life. It was such an unexpected major expense at an already tough time. So, it got me thinking that there must be a lot more people whose careers in the music industry have been on pause due to lack of live performance opportunities, and who are struggling with their pets’ vet bills. Because music and mutts are my two passions, I knew I had to do something and thought that starting this fund would help both the music community that’s been so supportive of me, and their pets.”
Application for the MuttNation Fund is open to anyone who is a member of the broader music community who has a dog or a cat with medical needs and has been impacted by COVID-19. Music community members include musicians, singers, songwriters, engineers, producers, management, music venue staff and other music industry employees. Those who fall into that category can apply for support by CLICKING HERE.
MuttNation is jumpstarting the Fund with a generous matching grant donation.
One hundred percent of the donations received are sent directly to the pet’s attending veterinarian.