Miranda Lambert Sings ‘Sk8er Boi’ Wth Avril Lavigne At CMA Fest

June 12, 2023 6:05PM CDT
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Miranda Lambert took the stage at CMA Fest and surprised the audience with her “new Bestie, Avril Lavigne.”

Miranda said, “I’m out here to make more badass moments happen right now. Will y’all welcome my new bestie, Ms. Avril Lavigne to the stage?”

The punk rock star and Miranda wowed the crowd with their rendition of ‘Kerosene” and a version on of Avril’s hit, ‘Sk8er Boi.’

The collab between the two women didn’t mark the only surprise performance at the show, Miranda also invited Elle King to join her for their “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” as well as Leon Bridges for their just-released duet “If You Were Mine.”

If you could see any two artists pair up for a duet, who would you like to see?

