Miranda Lambert Shouts Out Fan’s ‘Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies’ Shirt During Las Vegas Show

Miranda Lambert paused her Las Vegas show, Saturday, to show kindness to a concertgoer.

During Lambert’s Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino‘s Zappos Theater performance, she paused to comment on a concertgoer’s shirt.

“Her shirt says, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,” Lambert announced with a smile, as the audience cheered as Lambert chuckled. “She did it; I didn’t!” Lambert added with a laugh before telling the fan, “That’s badass!”

Lambert also accepted a tiny mini-bottle of tequila from the fan, and took a sip on stage, after cheering and carrying on with the performance.

