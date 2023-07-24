98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert Shouts Out Fan’s ‘Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies’ Shirt During Las Vegas Show

July 24, 2023 12:00PM CDT
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert paused her Las Vegas show, Saturday, to show kindness to a concertgoer.

During Lambert’s Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino‘s Zappos Theater performance, she paused to comment on a concertgoer’s shirt.

Her shirt says, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,” Lambert announced with a smile, as the audience cheered as Lambert chuckled.  “She did it; I didn’t!”  Lambert added with a laugh before telling the fan, “That’s badass!

Lambert also accepted a tiny mini-bottle of tequila from the fan, and took a sip on stage, after cheering and carrying on with the performance.

How much time do you spend on your phone during concerts?

