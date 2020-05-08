Miranda Lambert Shares Photos Of Storm Damage To Her Farm While Quarantining With Her Husband
Miranda Lambert shared the damage her farm received from storms that plummeted Tennessee. The singer took to Instagram to show pictures of the damage on her $3.4 million farm.
The photos showed several trees that had been uprooted and toppled over, “So thankful no one was hurt, including animals and structures…I know like us, a lot of folks in Nashville and surrounding areas don’t have power. I think that’s the lesson for me anyway, God keeps reminding us who’s in charge,” Miranda wrote.
While in quarantine with husband, Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda purchased an Airstream RV to travel with. The singer says although she’s toured all over the country, she has yet to see much of anything and will be taking time out during the pandemic to travel and “see the world through the windshield again,” which she hopes “will bring creative vibes.” Here’s more from AMO MAMA.