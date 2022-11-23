Miranda Lambert Shares New Cookbook Called ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

November 22, 2022 6:08PM CST
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)

Miranda Lambert recently announced that she has a new cookbook on the way called Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B**chin’ Kitchen.

Lambert said, “This is something I never thought I’d say, but … I’m releasing a book!!! Y’all Eat Yet? is a collection of recipes and stories from my pretty b**chin’ kitchen to yours.”

She continued, “I was blessed to be raised by two generations of hell-raising, hard-working women who knew how to make people feel good. This is a look into our lives and the food we’ve made along the way.”

Each recipe is from a special woman from her life that inspired her love for southern cuisines.

