Miranda Lambert Shares Joyous Adoption News Ahead Of Very Special Christmas

Miranda Lambert announced on social media that she had visited the Nashville Human Association and a very special dog named Fred had found a “furever” home.
Lambert posted a picture of Fred and his new family with the caption, “Our @nashvillehumane #MuttNationMonday pup Fred found a home!!!”
She also announced a contest where those who have adopted, fostered or donated in 2021 could win $1000 for their local shelter courtesy of her nonprofit, MuttNation.
Twenty shelters will be donated $1000 via MuttNation’s “Share The Love” campaign.