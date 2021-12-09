      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert Shares Joyous Adoption News Ahead Of Very Special Christmas

Dec 9, 2021 @ 8:04am
Miranda Lambert announced on social media that she had visited the Nashville Human Association and a very special dog named Fred had found a “furever” home.

Lambert posted a picture of Fred and his new family with the caption, “Our @nashvillehumane #MuttNationMonday pup Fred found a home!!!”

She also announced a contest where those who have adopted, fostered or donated in 2021 could win $1000 for their local shelter courtesy of her nonprofit, MuttNation.

Twenty shelters will be donated $1000 via MuttNation’s “Share The Love” campaign.

