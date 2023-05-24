Miranda Lambert Shares How her Hometown Shocked her Husband

​​The couple experienced culture shock in their marriage, or at least a “hallelujah” moment. Her husband’s observations taught Miranda Lambert something new about her hometown. “I took him home. He’s a New Yorker, and he was like, ‘Why are there so many churches everywhere?!” Lambert said on a new episode of Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast.

Smith County, which encompasses Tyler, Lindale, and several other minor communities, has 212 churches.

Lambert said she had never realized that she was raised around more churches than folks who grow up in other places, until Brendan McLoughlin mentioned it. “You know, the South. That’s just how it is. There’s a Baptist church on every corner,” the singer details. Amen to that.

Miranda spoke about how she was raised in the church and how she got her first taste of music by singing hymns.