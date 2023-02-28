MIRANDA LAMBERT SCORES FIRST NUMBER ONE AS SONGWRITER

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert is celebrating Morgan Wallen‘s latest Number One hit, “Thought You Should Know,” which tops the charts this week. She is a co-writer on the song, and this marks her very first chart-topper as a songwriter. She shared the news on social media yesterday (Monday, February 27th) by posting a picture of herself with co-writers Morgan and Nicolle Galyon writing, Congrats @morganwallen on your number 1 song “Thought You Should Know”. Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama! This is the first number 1 song I’ve ever had as a writer. We did good that day y’all. Cheers friends.”

So far, Morgan has yet to comment on the feat.

Miranda continues climbing the charts with her latest single, “Strange.”

