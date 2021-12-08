Miranda Lambert Reveals the Regular People Who Influence her Award-Winning Work

Miranda Lambert is already one of the greatest songwriters in country music history. She’s been at it since she was a teenager; and she’s only 38 – so there’s a lot more to come. One thing, which sets her apart, is how real her music is.
As you may know, “Gunpowder & Lead” was influenced by victims of domestic violence, with whom she lived, as a kid. Her parents offered their home as a shelter, for women and children who needed a safe place.
Lambert talked about it, in a recent interview: “Junior high and high school I’d share a room with people needing shelter from a bad situation. It was a safe, comfortable home we lived in but, there were some ugly things I was exposed to . . .
“Because of having these women and their kids sharing a room with a daughter who just ran away with her mom trying to get out of a horrible situation.
“And I think that played a huge part in my understanding of how strong and resilient women can be, and also played a part in my songwriting.”