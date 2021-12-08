      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert Reveals the Regular People Who Influence her Award-Winning Work

Dec 8, 2021 @ 10:00am

Miranda Lambert is already one of the greatest songwriters in country music history.  She’s been at it since she was a teenager; and she’s only 38 – so there’s a lot more to come.  One thing, which sets her apart, is how real her music is.

As you may know, “Gunpowder & Lead” was influenced by victims of domestic violence, with whom she lived, as a kid.  Her parents offered their home as a shelter, for women and children who needed a safe place.

Lambert talked about it, in a recent interview:  “Junior high and high school I’d share a room with people needing shelter from a bad situation.  It was a safe, comfortable home we lived in but, there were some ugly things I was exposed to . . .

“Because of having these women and their kids sharing a room with a daughter who just ran away with her mom trying to get out of a horrible situation. 

“And I think that played a huge part in my understanding of how strong and resilient women can be, and also played a part in my songwriting.” 

