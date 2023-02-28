98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert Reveals How Emmylou Harris‘ Music Helped Inspire ’Bluebird’ & a ‘Huge’ Tattoo

February 28, 2023 1:00PM CST
Share
Miranda Lambert Reveals How Emmylou Harris‘ Music Helped Inspire ’Bluebird’ & a ‘Huge’ Tattoo

In Rolling Stone‘s third annual Icons & Influences piece, reigning ACM artist Miranda Lambert discussed Emmylou Harris‘s influence.

Lambert says she found Harris’ music in a new way, when she started composing songs at 16:  “I think the first song was ‘Two More Bottles of Wine,’ which was written by Delbert McClinton.  I’d heard the male version, but it hit harder with her singing, because I had gone through this phase of ‘How do I be a bada– and still be feminine?’

Lambert says Harris’ song, ‘Easy From Now On,” was “life changing.”

I have a huge wild card tattooed on my right arm, a queen of hearts, because the line in that song hit me so hard:  ‘Don’t worry ‘bout me, I got a wild card up my sleeve.’  When we were writing my [2019-released] song ‘Bluebird,’ I was like, ‘Can we just do an ode to that?’  The emotion in that song was the same emotion being stated in ‘Easy From Now On.‘”

More about:
#Bluebird
#DelbertMcClinton
#EmmyLouHarris
#Songwriters
mirandalambert

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
3

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
4

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: You May Not Know These Cures for Snoring
5

Actress And Pinup Star Raquel Welch Dead At 82

Recent Posts