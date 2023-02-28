Miranda Lambert Reveals How Emmylou Harris‘ Music Helped Inspire ’Bluebird’ & a ‘Huge’ Tattoo

In Rolling Stone‘s third annual Icons & Influences piece, reigning ACM artist Miranda Lambert discussed Emmylou Harris‘s influence.

Lambert says she found Harris’ music in a new way, when she started composing songs at 16: “I think the first song was ‘Two More Bottles of Wine,’ which was written by Delbert McClinton. I’d heard the male version, but it hit harder with her singing, because I had gone through this phase of ‘How do I be a bada– and still be feminine?’ ”

Lambert says Harris’ song, ‘Easy From Now On,” was “life changing.”

“I have a huge wild card tattooed on my right arm, a queen of hearts, because the line in that song hit me so hard: ‘Don’t worry ‘bout me, I got a wild card up my sleeve.’ When we were writing my [2019-released] song ‘Bluebird,’ I was like, ‘Can we just do an ode to that?’ The emotion in that song was the same emotion being stated in ‘Easy From Now On.‘”