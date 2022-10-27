98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert Releases 'Velvet Rodeo' Perfume

October 27, 2022 5:08PM CDT
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert is taking on a new adventure in her already successful clothing and accessory line Idyllwind, by adding a brand-new fragrance.

“Velvet Rodeo” is named after her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency and is described by Miranda in an Insta post, “This scent was created for all you strong-spirited, take no prisoners, queen of hearts. Saddle up… and go get ‘em girls!”

The perfume comes in “a vintage-inspired, diamond-cut glass bottle with a tassel atomizer in a reusable keepsake bottle.” Velvet Rodeo is available now at Boot Barn stores or on Miranda’s site, Idyllwind.com

