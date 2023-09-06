98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert Releases Old-School Country Heartbreaker, “Driving Back There In My Mind”

September 6, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Miranda Lambert just dropped a new ballad, ‘Driving Back There In My Mind’ for Apple Music’s ‘Lost & Found’ series.

The new 6-episode series showcases unreleased country tracks from some of Music City’s best songwriters and will be hosted by multiple-time Grammy-winning songwriter Lori McKenna.

Miranda says, “There are so many gems laying around Nashville that have never made their way into their light yet, and I love that this project is shedding light on those songs. And with my career, if I hadn’t picked outside songs, I wouldn’t have some of the biggest hits of my career.”

What is your all-time favorite ballad?

