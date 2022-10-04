Miranda Lambert reflects on Loretta Lynn’s impact on women in country music

Getty

Miranda Lambert is remembering Loretta Lynn‘s kindness and reflecting on the impact she had on country music.

After news broke that Loretta died at her Tennessee home at the age of 90, Miranda turned to social media to share her grief.

Miranda and Loretta formed a special connection over the years; in 2010 they joined forces with Sheryl Crow for a reimagination of Loretta’s classic hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” That same year, Loretta presented Miranda with her first award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards.

During her performance at the 2018 ACM Awards, Miranda used a guitar signed by the country icon, who wrote, “I love you Miranda. Love you honey.”

Most recently, Loretta took to Twitter in March to congratulate Miranda on winning Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards.

“I’m so heartbroken to hear about Loretta’s passing. She was so kind to me and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music,” Miranda wrote alongside photos of the pair through the years. “Thanks you for all the songs. Miss you. Fly high.”

Ingrid Andress also expressed gratitude for the late singer being a trailblazer for women in the genre.

“There are not enough words to thank you @LorettaLynn for making a path for women in country to ride on. Your songs and stories will be with us forever. Rest in peace,” Ingrid writes.

Maren Morris, who drew inspiration from Loretta and Conway Twitty‘s comedic duet, “You’re the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly,” for her new single “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” shared a simple tribute in honor of the legend.

“RIP LORETTA,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories with an old black-and-white photo of the star.

