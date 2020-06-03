      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert Recharges With ‘Quiet’

Jun 3, 2020 @ 5:44am
Miranda Lambert says that her 30s have allowed her to slow down a bit and actually be happy about it. The 36-year-old has experienced some big ups and downs over the past few years but Miranda tells us she has learned to handle it completely differently than she used to:

View this post on Instagram

Hey y’all. Just an update on glamp life. We spent the last week taking #TheSherrif on his first road trip. We camped our way to see our NY family. 6 days: 4 states: 1000 miles. Nashville to Pigeon Forge TN… Virgina to PA and then NY. It was a nice change of pace. Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused. I like to drive a lot because most of my adult life I’ve been driven around on a tour bus to play music ( which I love and miss terribly… obvs @db102681 ). B drives too and is the best navigator. We can set up camp in under 10 minutes once we pull in. Took a few times but we worked out the kinks. One of my favorite things on this trip was making dads classic recipe “campfire casserole” in our Dutch Oven on the camp fire coals! Of course we had to face time Rick Lambert to make sure we knew the tricks of the trade, but Brendan has cooking anything in this cast iron down to an art now. Here are some highlights from maiden voyage!! Stay tuned for more! (PS first pic is me celebrating because I backed the trailer into the camp site. 🤠) #theresanewsheriffintown #B&MeTour #airstreamlife #glamping @red55winery @idyllwind @airstream_inc @lodgecastiron @kampgroundsofamerica

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on

Miranda Lambert
