Miranda Lambert Reacts to Fans’ Thirsty Comments on Her Husband’s Shirtless Pics

Miranda Lambert reacted to fans thirsting over shirtless photos of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.
The country star and retired police officer married in 2019.
While McLoughlin has a fanbase of his own, Lambert isn’t easy to envy saying she actually finds fans’ adoration of her man a form of flattery. “I tell him, ‘If you got blessed with all of that, then don’t rob the world. I’m a songwriter, so I put out music. You look like that, so you should have your photo taken!’” Lambert recently told People.
She included him in her pool party-themed music video for “Tequila Does.” Fans adored it.
The pair recently celebrated three years of marriage. And they have been focused on having fun, the entire time.