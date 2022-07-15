      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert Reacts to Fans’ Thirsty Comments on Her Husband’s Shirtless Pics

Jul 15, 2022 @ 12:30pm

Miranda Lambert reacted to fans thirsting over shirtless photos of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The country star and retired police officer married in 2019.

While McLoughlin has a fanbase of his own, Lambert isn’t easy to envy saying she actually finds fans’ adoration of her man a form of flattery.  “I tell him, ‘If you got blessed with all of that, then don’t rob the world.  I’m a songwriter, so I put out music.  You look like that, so you should have your photo taken!’” Lambert recently told People.

She included him in her pool party-themed music video for “Tequila Does.”  Fans adored it.

The pair recently celebrated three years of marriage.  And they have been focused on having fun, the entire time.

TAGS
#BrendanMcLoughlin #FriskyFriday #People #Shirtless #Supporter mirandalambert
Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Reba McEntire Brings Back Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour for Fall 2022
Not His Night: Luke Bryan Falls On-Stage - Turns Spill into Pelvic Dance
Six Flags To Open Record-Breaking Wonder Woman Coaster!
Thor: Love And Thunder' Hammers Out $302M Opening Weekend!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On