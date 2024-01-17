Miranda Lambert Posts Selfie with Ashley Monroe and Stephen Wilson Jr. to Tease THIS
Miranda Lambert has posted a selfie with Ashley Monroe and Stephen Wilson Jr. to tease new songs.
Lambert captioned the selfie on Instagram: “Wrote the first songs of 2024 today with bestie [Ashley Monroe] and new friend [Stephen Wilson Jr.]. I’ve been inspired by Ash and her melodies and heart for 20 years now. And Stephen’s record has lit a fire under my a** since I laid ears on it. Great start to this year I’d say! We got deep in the paint. 3 in a day… but let’s get it while the gettin’s good [pink double heart, blue heart, and cowboy emojis].”
Lambert will finish her “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas residency this spring.
Her last full-length album, Palomino, released in April 2022, includes “Actin’ Up,” “If I Was A Cowboy,” and “Strange.”
