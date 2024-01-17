Miranda Lambert Posts Selfie with Ashley Monroe and Stephen Wilson Jr. to Tease THIS

Miranda Lambert Posts Selfie With Ashley Monroe And Stephen Wilson Jr. Teasing New Music

Miranda Lambert has posted a selfie with Ashley Monroe and Stephen Wilson Jr. to tease new songs.

Lambert captioned the selfie on Instagram: “Wrote the first songs of 2024 today with bestie [Ashley Monroe] and new friend [Stephen Wilson Jr.]. I’ve been inspired by Ash and her melodies and heart for 20 years now. And Stephen’s record has lit a fire under my a** since I laid ears on it. Great start to this year I’d say! We got deep in the paint. 3 in a day… but let’s get it while the gettin’s good [pink double heart, blue heart, and cowboy emojis].”

Lambert will finish her “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas residency this spring.

Her last full-length album, Palomino, released in April 2022, includes “Actin’ Up,” “If I Was A Cowboy,” and “Strange.”

Do you have a new fire for the new year? What is currently inspiring you?