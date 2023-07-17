Miranda Lambert Pauses Show to Re-Direct Fan-Phonies

Miranda Lambert had to “call ’em out” for keeping their phones out.

She made it plain, at a recent performance, that she expects audience members to pay attention, and not be a total distraction, during her shows. But she did so in a fairly dramatic way.

The “Automatic” singer was playing at her Vegas residency, Saturday night, when, just before she started her song “Tin Man,” she clicked the stop button – to speak to several women who were standing near the front. They were taking photos of themselves.

As Miranda describes, she felt she wanted to say something, since she was offended that the unnamed women were taking pictures rather than listening.

She informed her band: “I’m going to stop for a minute.” Then, Miranda genuinely signaled for the women to stop, and put their phones away.

They must have; because she started singing, again.

What do you think? Was Miranda was wrong or right?