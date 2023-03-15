Miranda Lambert Parting Ways With Longtime Label Sony After 20 Years

I think we should file this under, “I never saw this coming”, don’t you? WOW is all I can say right. now, I’m literally flabbergasted.

After 20 years together, Miranda Lambert and her label, Sony Music Nashville, are parting ways.

She released a statement saying, “Since I was 19-years-old, Sony has been my home in Nashville. Over the last 20 years together we have released albums that allowed me to share my story with the world, and we’ve reached heights I’d never even dreamed were possible. I’m so thankful for our time together and everything they made possible for me, yet I wouldn’t be true to myself if I wasn’t constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity.

She continued, “With that in mind, I’ve decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can’t wait to see what the next adventure holds.” She hasn’t announced who she may be signing with next.