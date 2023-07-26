Miranda Lambert Mourns Loss of her Dog as She Prepares to Judge ‘Cutest Rescue Dog’ Contest

Miranda Lambert Reveals her Dog Thelma Has Died

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin mourn the loss of their dog, Thelma. The pup came at a pivotal time in the singer’s life. Lambert adopted two dogs in May 2016 and named them Thelma and Louise, after the famous movie. “They rode on my bus all the way from Dallas to Nashville, and on that 10 hour drive, I fell in love with them,” she remembers in a tribute post. Lambert had been recently divorced from Blake Shelton, and working on The Weight of These Wings album, when she adopted the pups. She said they would watch over her new farm and mini-horses.

Miranda Lambert Will Judge the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest

Miranda Lambert wants to help a rescue dog become a star. On the heels of her fourth round of shows for her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater, Lambert is now focusing on the lighter side of life. The singer will judge the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest for PEOPLE and PEDIGREE®. The contest is looking for the cutest adopted dog. Submissions are open until August 4. Lambert is a rescue dog expert, and she’s considered to be a perfect judge for the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest. She started MuttNation Foundation in 2009 with her mom, Bev Lambert. The nonprofit promotes pet adoption, spay/neuter access, and responsible pet parenting.

[Do you think you have the world’s cutest dog? Tag us in your dog pictures on social media.]