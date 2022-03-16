Miranda Lambert Loves To Rescue!

Miranda Lambert Loves Rescuing Dogs And Then Helping Them Get Adopted … “I get a rush, like some kind of crazy high from doing an adoption drive and I get psycho about it. I can’t stop. Standing outside the door of the Walmart holding a black lab like ‘come on you know you need a dog.’ I have no pride, no shame I will hawk a dog all day long. I cry all day long too because when I see, like, a perfect match made. This is a huge moment, so it’s just like that’s the stories…that’s so rewarding you know when a match is made like that and those babies went home.”