98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert + Leon Bridges tease “If You Were Mine” video

July 6, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Vanner Records

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges are readying to drop the music video for their new duet, “If You Were Mine.”

The breezy, romantic ode, which arrived in June, was penned by Miranda, Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure, and is Miranda’s first collaboration with Leon.

“We’re on the set of our duet,” Miranda teased in an Instagram video with Leon. The post also featured a photo of Miranda and the award-winning soul singer dressed in denim, potentially previewing their outfits for the upcoming music video.

The “If You Were Mine” music video drops Thursday, July 6, at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

MORGAN WALLEN MAKES BIG DONATION TO CHICAGO PARK
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Honor Local Veterans by NOT Setting Off PRIVATE Fireworks
5

Eric Church Named Country Music Hall Of Fame's 18th Artist-In-Residence

Recent Posts