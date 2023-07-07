98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert + Leon Bridges head to a dive bar for “If You Were Mine” video

July 7, 2023 1:15PM CDT
Courtesy of Vanner Records

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges have dropped the official music video for their duet, “If You Were Mine.”

The visualizer opens with Miranda and Leon observing a lovey-dovey couple across the dive bar, before taking the stage to deliver their tune about one-sided romance. 

“I’d make sure your stars are shining/ Sure as the Frio’s winding/ I’d bottle you up like lightning/ I’d rope the moon for you/ A million times/ That’s what I’d do/ If you were mine,’ the Texas natives harmonize in the chorus.

Fans can watch the live performance debut of Miranda and Leon’s “If You Were Mine” on the upcoming CMA Fest television special, airing Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

While you wait, be sure to watch the “If You Were Mine” music video on YouTube.

