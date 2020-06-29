Miranda Lambert Launches Pet Food & Supplies at Tractor Supply Company
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Tractor Supply Company has launched a new exclusive line of pet food and treats in collaboration with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation. The line, On The Farm, carries an assortment of balanced, nutritional recipes for both dogs and cats – made with real beef or chicken and other natural ingredients. On The Farm pet food and treats are available for online purchase now and will hit store shelves on Monday, July 20th.