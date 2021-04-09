MIRANDA LAMBERT LAUNCHES ‘LOVE HARDER’ CAMPAIGN TO HELP CERTAIN DOGS GET ADOPTED
Miranda Lambert is helping those dogs that need the most help, specifically pit mixes, senior dogs, black dogs, and dogs with disabilities with the “Love Harder” campaign. Her nonprofit, MuttNation Foundation, will be dedicating 2021 to highlighting and busting the myths about these special pets that are often overlooked or last-in-line for adoption.
Visit muttnation.com/loveharder and upload a photo along with a brief message about why you adopted your “easy to love, harder to get adopted dog” and what makes her or him so special – and you’ll have a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Epiphone guitar signed by Miranda.
The “Love Harder” campaign kicked off yesterday (Thursday, April 8th) on MuttNation and Miranda’s social platforms with a video of Miranda visiting with Emmylou Harris and her senior dog with special needs, Jeter. More ‘video visits’ will follow each month, and a radio and television PSA campaign will launch later in the year.