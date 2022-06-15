Miranda Lambert Launches Home Collection: ‘Wanda June’ – Named for her Mommy & Nonny

The line will offer more than 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop and home décor items, priced from $12.97-$170, with most pieces under $30.
The inaugural collection is designed to mix, match and collect, with tabletop essentials inspired by Miranda’s own “Southwestern retro” farm kitchen.
She said, “Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, a.k.a. Nonny. They both taught me everything I know about being a woman, and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand. The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women. I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart, where my grandpa was a greeter, back in the day, and where I’ve shopped all my life.”
Miranda wrapped up The Bandwagon Tour, this past weekend.
She will launch her Velvet Rodeo residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, starting in September.