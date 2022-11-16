MIRANDA LAMBERT, KELSEA BALLERINI REACT TO GRAMMY NODS

Miranda Lambert: “I’ve always viewed a GRAMMY Award as one of the highest honors you can achieve as an artist. I think back to creating these songs with some of my closest friends, not knowing where those writing sessions would lead, and it blows me away to see where they’ve taken us. These nominations are an absolute honor and I’m so proud to be representing the Country music community with this music that means so much to me.”

Kelsea Ballerini: “the song about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. couldn’t be more cosmic. here’s to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst.”

Carly Pearce: “Well… I really don’t have any words. My first GRAMMY nomination?! Wow. Wow. Wow. Thank you @recordingacademy for this moment I’ll never forget”

Ashley McBryde: “I’m so proud to be able to share these nominations with so many friends and collaborators – for a duet we wrote and took to No. 1 with Carly and the entire cast of Lindeville, where we gave ourselves the opportunity to change the approach and make decisions based solely on serving the songs. I’ve always said that recognition from the Recording Academy and joining the Grand Ole Opry are the two best things that could ever happen to you as an artist, so here I stand just in awe of this moment. It’s such an honor to be right here right now. And especially in such good company.”

Reba McEntire: “Never thought I’d get a #grammy nomination for the same song a second time! That’s the power of a great song, written by Billy Stritch and Sandy Knox, and great duet partners like Linda Davis and now Dolly Parton! Thanks to everyone who voted. Thank you Dolly for making a dream come true by singing with me on this new version of ‘Does He Love You.'”

Ingrid Andress: “Wishful Drinking is nominated for a Grammy!!!! Let’s goooooo @samhuntmusic!!!!!!”

Luke Combs: “Humbled. Honored. Thank you, @RecordingAcad”

The Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on February 5th and air live on CBS.