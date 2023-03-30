Miranda Lambert joins Lone River for new partnership

Miranda Lambert and Lone River Beverage Company have teamed up for a multiple-year partnership.

The foundation of Lone River’s premium brewed drinks, which were inspired by traditional tequila cocktails, was established by Katie Beal Brown, an entrepreneurial fourth-generation Texan.

“I don’t do a ton of partnerships, but I was drawn to Katie’s story, and found so many similarities with my own, so working with Lone River is really special for me,” Miranda shares. “I’m a storyteller first and foremost, and that’s exactly what Katie set out to do with this brand. Lone River was built on honoring her family’s roots and sharing an authentic way of life in West Texas. I’m excited to see what kind of noise us Texas women can make together!”

“Miranda Lambert is the kind of person that makes me proud to be a Texan and I am so honored to have her as a partner on this journey as we continue to grow Lone River,” adds Katie. “She is the embodiment of the trailblazing spirit that built our business, and it is a dream to have the opportunity to see our brand through her eyes. Through her iconic career in country music and beyond she’s played such an important part in modernizing the ideals of the American West. I am so grateful to be a small part of this through Lone River.”

Through a series of upcoming luncheons, networking events and other activities during the course of the collaboration, Miranda and Katie will work together to inspire and support like-minded businesswomen (aged 21 and up) in different cities. More information will be shared in the coming months.

Watch an ad for this partnership on Miranda’s Instagram and visit loneriverbevco.com for more information.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.