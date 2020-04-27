Miranda Lambert Is in Lockdown, and She’s in PJs Just Like You
Miranda Lambert is just like you as she quarantines due to the Coronavirus. The country star shared pictures of what is going on in her home while in lockdown.
Lambert was pictured in dinosaur pajamas bottoms, the pajama top had a red wine stain, the singer explained, so she opted for a black tank top instead.
During her Sunday evening edition of lockdown, Miranda cooked soup while taking time to show off her animals, which include a mini horse Sugar Pie, and several dogs.
Her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was photographed competing with the dogs for couch space. Something every pet owner knows all too well.