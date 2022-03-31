Miranda Lambert Is Going To Vegas!

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas for a 24-date residency. She will start performing at Planet Hollywood in September. Her show is called The Velvet Rodeo. Miranda tells the USA Today newspaper that she is looking forward to the residency. ”II’ve been touring for 20 years and getting tired of the movement. I think 2020 showed me that a little bit, like, oh my body doesn’t hurt all the time. I’m apprehensive in some ways. I talked about it with Kix (Brooks) and Ronnie (Dunn) and Reba (McEntire) since they’d been doing (a residency at Caesars Palace). They all love it. You get a life. You don’t live on the bus. And there’s something to be said for waking up and making eggs and going on a hike instead of being in a parking lot.”