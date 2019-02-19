Miranda Lambert and her new husband Brendan McLoughlin were spotted out in New York on Saturday, the same day that she confirmed that she was married.
The couple looked to be shopping and both were wearing their wedding rings.
This marriage was a surprise to many, Lambert made the announcement with an Instagram post, McLoughlin is a 28-year-old former model who now is a police officer. Here are some pictures of the happy couple from ET ONLINE. Here’s the post Miranda made thru Instagram:
Miranda Lambert and New Husband Brendan McLoughlin Seen Out for the First Time
