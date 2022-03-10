      Weather Alert

 Miranda Lambert Helps People!

Mar 9, 2022 @ 6:06pm

Miranda Lambert Sees Her Job As Helping People Forget About Their Issues And The Problems In The World … “People don’t want to think about it. That’s what entertainment is for. You don’t go to a movie because you want to sit there through the whole thing and think about everything horrible in your life. You go so you can get your mind off of it. And I think people come to concerts because they want to cut loose for two hours of their life and drink a beer and listen to music and just be out of the problems, b ecause they have to deal with that seven days a week. And my job is to try to make people have fun and not think about that stuff.”

