MIRANDA LAMBERT HEADS TO SIN CITY

Miranda Lambert is the latest entertainer to head to Las Vegas for a headlining residency. “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” opens on Friday, September 23rd for a run of 24 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. So far, Miranda has 2022 dates booked in September, October, November, December and March and April of next year. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Thursday, April 7th at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas.
Miranda said, “When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas. I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”
iHeartMedia will present iHeartCountry LIVE with Miranda Lambert from Casa Rosa Nashville on Wednesday, April 6th at 7 p.m. local time. Hosted by Amy Brown, the event will feature an intimate performance and exclusive interview that will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and broadcast across iHeartMedia’s Mainstream Country radio stations.
Miranda will release her new album, Palomino, on April 29th.
FAST FACTS
Here are the “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” dates:
September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30
October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8
November 2022: 26, 27, 30
December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11
March 2023: 24, 25, 30
April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9
CHECK IT OUT