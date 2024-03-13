98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert Has a New ‘Farmily’ Member

March 13, 2024 8:45AM CDT
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert introduced her horse, Cool, to her social media followers, revealing their new hobby of mounted shooting.

Lambert shared a video of them practicing the hobby together, expressing how it came at the perfect time in her life as she turned 40 and is ready for new challenges.

Known for her passion for horses and animals, Lambert also supports shelter animal welfare through her MuttNation Foundation.

The singer’s recent musical collaborations and label changes show her willingness to try new things in both her personal and professional life.

 

 

