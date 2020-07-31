Miranda Lambert Gifts Maren Morris & Son Matching Custom Jackets
Getty Images
Miranda Lambert recently gifted new mom Maren Morris and her infant son, Hayes, matching denim jackets with rhinestone fringe and their first names embroidered across the back. Maren shared a picture of baby Hayes sporting his new jacket writing, “Thank you @mirandalambert for this sparkly number.”
Page Six reports that the jackets were custom made by Daniel Diamond designers Daniel Musto and Lani Lupton. The non-monogrammed version of the jacket costs between $1,200 and $1,400.