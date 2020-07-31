      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert Gifts Maren Morris & Son Matching Custom Jackets

Jul 31, 2020 @ 9:32am
Miranda Lambert recently gifted new mom Maren Morris and her infant son, Hayes, matching denim jackets with rhinestone fringe and their first names embroidered across the back. Maren shared a picture of baby Hayes sporting his new jacket writing, “Thank you @mirandalambert for this sparkly number.”
Page Six reports that the jackets were custom made by Daniel Diamond designers Daniel Musto and Lani Lupton. The non-monogrammed version of the jacket costs between $1,200 and $1,400.

