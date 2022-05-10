MIRANDA LAMBERT, ELLE KING ADDED TO BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMERS

Miranda Lambert and Elle King have been added to the performance lineup at the Billboard Music Awards, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (May 15th) and airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The two ladies will perform their duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” which is nominated for Top Rock Song.
The Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, will also include performances by Becky G, Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott. They join previously announced performers Morgan Wallen, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell, Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Rauw Alejandro, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Burna Boy, as well as this year’s Icon Award recipient, Mary J. Blige.
