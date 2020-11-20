      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert Drops Inspiring New Song, ‘Champion’

Nov 20, 2020 @ 12:41pm

Miranda Lambert releases a new, inspiring song called, “Champion.”

It’s about “the hard parts of life” – and Lambert offers it as a part of the scripted musical podcast, Make It Up As We Go.

Lambert is the executive producer of the podcast.  The song is featured in the season finale.

Other songs on the podcast soundtrack include songs from Lindsay Ell, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Rich, and Charlotte Sayles. What have you learned from going through the hard parts of your life?

