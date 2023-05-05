Miranda Lambert Doesn’t Understand Having Time For Hate

Miranda Lambert doesn’t understand why people can’t just be kind.

The singer sat down and chatted with Chris Wallace on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace on HBO Max and CNN. In the segment, Miranda discussed writing the theme song for Queer Eye and country music being “standoffish” to the LGBTQ community.

Lambert told Wallace, “I’m not sure. I don’t know why anybody would have time for all of the hate. I don’t feel like there’s room in my life and in my world and in my country music community.” She added, “I feel like we’re all in it together and just, more than anything encouraging people to be who they are no matter what.”

Wallace then asked her if she got a “blowback” from her stance. She replied, “I don’t think so. Or maybe I just don’t hear it or care to hear it. I just feel like I’m a singer-songwriter. My job is to write songs and sing songs about who I am and what I believe in and write all of our stories.”