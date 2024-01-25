98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert Delivers Beautiful, Acoustic Cover Of Merle Haggard’s “My Own Kind Of Hat”

January 24, 2024 6:05PM CST
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Miranda Lambert’s Instagram cover of “My Own Kind of Hat” from her front porch is stunning, and fans simply can not get enough.

Merle Haggard and Red Lane wrote “My Own Kind of Hat,” the second song from The Hag’s 1979 album “Serving 190 Proof,” which peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks list.

Lambert’s video racked up over 12,000 likes and 251 comments. Click the story link to see the video.

What is your favorite Merle Haggard song?

