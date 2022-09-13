Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton & more reflect on ACM Honors

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM

Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen are among the many artists who received awards at the ACM Honors.

Miranda says that receiving the Triple Crown Award is a symbol of her storied career, reflecting on her first ACM Awards in 2006.

“I always said, ‘My goal is to have a long career. I want to be able to sing and write songs for as long as I physically can,’” Miranda recalls. “It was affirmation that I’m on the right path because 2006 to 2022 is a long time.”

“It feels wonderful to be accepted and recognized for something I’ve been doing practically my whole life,” says Poet’s Award recipient Shania. “It’s an incredibly rewarding feeling to have that acceptance.”

Morgan also feels a sense of gratitude as the recipient of the ACM Milestone Award for his record-breaking album, Dangerous. The award arrives 18 months after he was caught on video using the N-word, and was temporarily banned from radio and had his record deal suspended.

“I’ve looked at the list of people who’ve won this award before me and there’s so many names that I respect, and look up to and that are legends in this industry,” he says. “It’s been a lot of hard work to get here, so I’m really proud.”

For Chris, receiving the Merle Haggard Spirit Award is a celebration of his originality and commitment to following his own musical path.

“If you thought to do things the way that he did things, it means you’re doing your own thing. And I think that’s probably one of the best compliments you could get,” Chris says.

ACM Honors will air on Fox September 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

